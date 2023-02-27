Six select labourers to welcome Modi in Belagavi

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s basic mantra - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas - six menial workers involved in various sectors have been roped in to welcome Modi who will arrive in the city on Monday.

Modi will hold a 10.5-km-long roadshow in the city before inaugurating the high-tech railway station.

The organisers have roped in a civic worker Meekashi Talwar, an agricultural labourer Sheela Khannukar, a weaver Kallappa Tambagi, an auto driver Mayur Chawan, a hotel waiter Chandrakanth Honkar, and a construction worker Mangesh Bastawadkar to welcome Modi. All six have been given lessons on protocol.

The roadshow will begin from Rani Chennamma Circle in the afternoon. The roadshow route has been decked up with BJP flags and various posters and banners of saffron

hue.

Also Read | PM Modi to inaugurate Shivamogga airport and launch development projects in Karnataka on February 27

Close to 90 stages equipped with LED sets have been set up on the route. Each stage will showcase the programmes representing the culture and traditions of all the states and union territories. Flexes comparing the work done during the Congress era and the Modi era have been erected at vantage points of the roadshow route.

Over 10,000 women clad in saree and saffron peta will accord a purnakumbha welcome to Modi in Belgaum Dakshin constituency. The stage for the public meeting has been arranged at Malini City where over a lakh people are expected to assemble, sources said.