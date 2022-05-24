Six students fall ill after chilli sauce leaks from lorry in Siddapura

6 students fall ill after chilli sauce leaks from lorry

Naina J A, DHNS, Siddapura,
  • May 24 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: May 24 2022, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Six students, along with a few others who were on the road, fell sick allegedly after chilli sauce leaked from a lorry that was passing by at Siddapura in Kodagu district.

The lorry was on its way to Virajpet from Kushalnagar via Siddapura when a fluid leaked onto the road. Immediately, those on the road developed cough and irritation in the eyes.

The students who fell sick have been admitted to Siddapura community health centre. They have developed cough and cold. Oxygen was provided to some of the students who suffered breathlessness. Health inspector Shashikanth visited the spot.

The police have clarified that it was chilli sauce that leaked from the vehicle and there was no need to panic.

Karnataka
Siddapura

