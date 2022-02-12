Skill development varsity to come up in Kalyana-Karnataka region, says Sriramulu

Transport Minister B Sriramulu, who also heads the Cabinet Sub-committee to supervise and review the works taken up under Article 371(j) of the Constitution, has said that a Skill Development University is being planned in the backward Kalyana-Karnataka region for its inclusive development, and officials have been directed to prepare an action plan in this regard.

Speaking to reporters after the sub-committee meeting on Friday, he stated that this issue has been discussed with the experts including the vice-chancellors. New technology needs to be adopted in all fields. Result-oriented projects are required to the backward region. To equip new generation and youths with the latest skills, a skill development university is the need of the hour to the region, the minister advocated.

He said that the norm of reserving 8 per cent seats for the candidates from Kalyana-Karanataka candidates in recruitment and education institutions in other parts of the state is not being followed strictly. Hence, the government will take steps to implement it strictly, he added.

The officials have been given a one-month ultimatum to submit to him the details of the vacant posts and the employees who are eligible for promotion under the special status accorded to the region, Sriramulu informed.

The candidates of the region had earlier an opportunity to select for various government jobs under the reservation provided to the region and state cadre on the basis of their merit. However, a notification issued on June 6, 2020 has come in the way of the selection. Hence, the MLAs of the region and the candidates have urged to roll back this notification. A decision in this regard will be taken after holding a discussion with law, personnel and administrative reforms departments, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently and sought special funds of Rs 5,500 crore to the region. We are hopeful the Centre will respond positively to our request. We have discussed the projects pending in the region and steps will be taken to complete the works, the minister told.

It has been decided to take up the audit of money spent on the developmental works, he added.

Ministers Anand Singh, Prabhu Chauhan, B C Nagesh, and Halappa Achar who are members of the sub-committee remained absent from the meeting.

