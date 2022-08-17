Slain forest officer Srinivas’ bust at Gopinatham

The residents of Gopinatham village have made arrangements to instal a bust of forest officer P Srinivas, who was killed by forest brigand Veerappan.

Srinivas was popular among the residents of Gopinatham, the native of Veerappan. The officer strived for uplifting the locals.

Responding to the request of the residents, the Forest department officials collected funds and gifted a metal bust of Srinivas to the villagers.

The bust has been kept at the Maramma temple constructed by the late Srinivas. According to the officials, the Temple Trust has assured of constructing a mantap, for installing it.

Srinivas was appointed as the deputy conservator of forests when the Veerappan menace was at its peak. The officer became popular among the villagers for his service, support and affection towards them.

The photograph of Srinivas can still be seen in the houses of Gopinatham and the surrounding areas. Srinivas had constructed houses for 40 families living in huts, it is said.

The villagers show their affection towards Srinivas by displaying his pictures in flex hoardings and posters during the annual Maramma festival. A picture of Srinivas can be seen in the temple also.

Srinivas was murdered by Veerappan by deceit. Veerappan had sent a message to Srinivas that he would surrender.

Even though the villagers stopped him, Srinivas did not listen to them and proceeded, saying that he will convince the brigand to surrender. But Veerappan shot him deadnear the Gopinatham forest area.