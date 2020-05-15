‘Smart Nurse’ robot to help medical staff

In an effort to reduce human activity in hospitals, offices and hotels, a city-based company D M Techtrix, has developed a robot and has named it ‘Smart Nurse’.

The robot is developed to help doctors, nurses and paramedics, working in hospitals as corona warriors. It reduces the number of visits to the patient.

The robot is capable of performing the duties of a nurse, like providing medicines to patients. It has a capacity to carry medicines, water, food and medical equipment weighing up to five kg. It can move around 10 to 15 rooms and travel up to 100 metre distance. One end of the machine has a sanitiser bottle and a nozzle. It is designed to spray sanitiser, if a hand is stretched before the nozzle. The robot can be controlled through a mobile application.

D M Techtrix founder-CEO Eshak Rajendran, managing director Srivalli Srinivasan and architect Pramod have designed and developed the ‘Smart Nurse’.

Eshak Rajendran said that they have developed and sold five such robots so far. “Health has become the priority, due to the spread of coronavirus. By using the robot, the nurses need not go near the patient frequently. The machine can be used to shift medicines and small articles,” he added.

Not only in hospitals, the robots can be used in hotels and offices. It can carry food items, plates and coffee to the customer’s table. The machine has 12 volts battery and can work for eight hours. The price of the robot is Rs 5,000, he said.

‘Smart Nurse-2’

We are developing the next version ‘Smart Nurse-2’ and would have more features. It can carry more weight and travel more distances. It will be designed to work for more than eight hours, he explained.

Sudhakar of JPOS Software said, “We are using this technology in our office. It is used to move files from one room to another. The machine is kept at the entrance to spray sanitiser.”