After a long gap, Lokayukta Police, Mysuru Division, have got a new Superintendent of Police. Karnataka State Police Service (KSPS) officer P V Sneha has been posted as the new SP.

Sneha was serving as the Additional Superintendent of Police, Mysuru. Earlier, she served as SP of State Intelligence in Mysuru, DySP of Sakleshpur Sub-Division in Hassan district and Kollegal Sub-Division in Chamarajanagar district. She also served as an assistant director of the Karnataka Police Academy.