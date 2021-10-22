'Margi' to detect forest crimes in Bandipur soon

Sniffer dog 'Margi' to detect forest crimes in Bandipur soon

Margi has completed its training and will soon be a part of the forest squad

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Oct 22 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 17:04 ist
Mudhol dog Margi seen with its trainers in Bandipur. Credit: Special arrangement

As the sniffer dog Rana was on the verge of retirement, the forest department had purchased two Mudhol hound breed dogs to train under Rana to detect forest crimes in Bandipur.

Out of the two canines, one has completed its training and will soon be a part of the forest squad.

Rana, a German Shepherd, is nearing retirement. Hence, the officials brought two, dogs one male and female, from Mudhol Dog Research centre at Thimmapur near Mudhol in Bagalkot district.

As the male puppy was found to have issues with one of its limbs, it was handed over to the Veterinary department, according to officials.

The female dog was named Margaret and responds when called Margi. It was trained at the Police Dog training centre in Bengaluru for seven months. It returned to Bandipur after training five days ago and is learning the nuances of detecting the crime with Rana.

Rana was successful in tracing several important forest crimes at Banidpur in 2015. It is still actively involved, though it is near-retirement. Bandipur officials want Margi to learn all the techniques from Rana.

Speaking to DH, Bandipur Tiger Project Director S R Natesh said, "Rana is training Margi, who has completed proper training for seven months. Rana will be used till it is in service along with Margi."

Sniffer Dogs
Bandipur
Karnataka

