Soak pits built under MGNREGS to stop water stagnation

The construction of individual household soak pits at the village level under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has gained momentum in Udupi district.

A total of 1,048 applications were received under MGNREGS for the construction of soak pits.

Owing to the rainy season, the work was delayed for some time. Now, it has gained pace and already over 70 works have been completed.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Srinivas Rao said the target is to construct at least 50 soak pits in each Gram Panchayat jurisdiction.

The government has given importance to these works to prevent stagnation of water and to avoid water-borne diseases.

Construction of soak pits helps in effective liquid waste management. It will also help in preventing water-logging and ensure hygiene in the surroundings of the houses.

In villages, owing to lack of household drainage channels, water from the bathroom and kitchen are let into the road or the backyard of the houses.

After bringing in modification to MGNREGS, the Union government has given permission for constructing soak pits by utilising funds under MGNREGS.

All those who possess job cards under MGNREGS, BPL card holders, SC/ST/nomadic families, physically challenged persons, Indira Awaas Yojana beneficiaries, small and marginal farmers, ST and traditional forest dwellers are eligible to avail benefit under the scheme.

The beneficiaries have to submit a copy of the job card and RTC of the house to the Gram Panchayat while applying for the soak pit construction work. Minimum assistance of Rs 14,000 can be availed under the scheme for the construction of soak pits.

The soak pits should be constructed on 6X4 feet width near the house. To facilitate the percolation of water, gravel should be filled. A cement ring or laterite stones can be used for the construction.

After the construction, work on channelling kitchen water and bath water into soak pits should be taken up. It would be better if the soak pits are constructed away from the source of drinking