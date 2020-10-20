Society will decide on mosque-temple issue 'in appropriate time': C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi stated on Tuesday that the society itself would take a stand about temple-mosque issue in Mathura and Kashi, in appropriate time.

"BJP alone cannot give answer to all such issues. Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya has the background of a struggle for 500 years, and the temple is being constructed now. Now, the society itself is gaining the strength to take suitable stand on Mathura-Kashi issue," he said.

On Yatnal's statement

Refusing to comment much on BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's statement about leadership change in State Government and making an MLA from North Karnataka as the chief minister, Ravi clarified that there is no question of leadership change.

"B S Yediyurappa is our unanimous choice and the party's parliamentary board also endorsed that. Nobody should give statement without responsibility, and Yatnal's statement would be discussed in a suitable platform," he noted.

"No discussion is going on in the party regarding Congress leaders Vinay Kulkarni and M B Patil coming to the BJP. We do not believe in political untouchability, but no decision would be taken without consulting the local unit of the party," Ravi added.