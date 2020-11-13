Soil need to be strengthened to reconstruct Devaraja Market

The reconstruction of Devaraja Market building, by demolishing may be more risky and expensive as the soil needs to be strengthened, to lay the foundation for reconstruction.

As per the Safe Bearing Capacity of Soil, there is a need to either strengthen or stabilise the soil. Otherwise, there is a need to adopt a different technique, to lay foundation, due to the loose soil, water seepage and soft rock.

A portion of Devaraja Market caved in August 2016 and it is yet to be decided whether to restore or re-construct the building. Karnataka State Technical Task Force (KSTTF) and Heritage department conducted separate studies and have given different reports and recommendations. While KSTTF has recommended rebuilding of the structure, the Heritage department has suggested restoration.

It has to be noted that a team submitted a report on soil capacity to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which maintains the market building. The samples were collected from three trial pits (TP), one behind Bombay Tiffanys (TP 1) and one opposite to Autorickshaw stand (TP 2) on Dhanvatri Road and another near Chikkagadiyara (TP 3). The report of TP 1 is given, said an officer.

According to him, filled soil was found at one pit on Dhanvanthri Road and it is stable. Another pit has consolidated soft rock. In another pit, near Chikkagadiyara, loose soil and seepage was found.

Claiming that it is possible to lay the foundation, he said, “We can lay foundation anywhere, including in sea. But, the construction method will change as per the nature of the soil. The higher-ups will finalise about the civil work of the structure," he said.

However, N S Rangaraju, retired professor of Ancient History and Archaeology, also member of the Heritage Committee, opposed demolition and reconstruction of the structure.

He said, “We have been telling the authorities concerned, not to go for reconstruction and have advised to restore the structure. Devaraja Market is fit for 100% restoration. Only ‘L’ shaped walls require some extra attention, as they need to be strengthened.”

Several heritage structures in Mysuru have been restored and conserved. They are in good condition even today, he said.

According to him, all heritage structures are only two-storey buildings, because of the materials used for the construction. Now, the authorities plan for multi-storied buildings. The thickness of the walls of the market building is 9 to 12 inches and the shops are constructed uniformly and the mantaps were erected using iron pillars.

The iron pillars were restored by removing rust and Mangalore tiles were replaced. A part of the inner structure was restored earlier. Unfortunately, the works stopped as a portion of the building collapsed. Heritage structures need respectful maintenance, he said.