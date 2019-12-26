Solar eclipse: Mist plays spoilsport in Mysuru

Mist played spoilsport in the city and surrounding areas, disappointing citizens who were eager to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ during the solar eclipse that occurred between 8.05 am and 11.09 am today.

Science and astronomy enthusiasts had gathered in huge numbers at the observatories in Manasagangotri and Ramakrishna Vidyashala and also on the University of Mysore Oval Grounds and at Excel Public School, where arrangements were made for mass viewing of the eclipse.

Even other people, who had availed solar glasses to view the eclipse or those who had made arrangements to watch the event with mirror projection, were disappointed.

Observational astronomer S A Mohan Krishna, who was at the observatory in Ramakrishna Vidyashala, said, the eclipse was visible from 8.15 am to 8.55 am only. 'The ‘Ring of Fire’, the maximum or greatest phase of the eclipse and annular eclipse, which was expected from 9.24 am to 9.28 am, was missed,” he said.

Vijaya Chethana Science and Commerce Independent College and Navodaya Foundation had distributed 1,000 solar glasses among students of government schools.

Due to the eclipse, because of the enthusiasm to watch the event and also religious beliefs, a section of the people stayed at home. Vehicular traffic on the roads was thin, compared with any normal working Thursday. Almost 50% of the shops in commercial areas remained closed.

The Ranji cricket match between Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh hosted by Karnataka State Cricket Association, Mysuru Zone, which started on Wednesday at Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar (SDNRW) Platinum Jubilee Stadium will start at 12 noon due to the eclipse on Thursday.