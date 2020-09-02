Solar energy to pump water in Madanthyar gram panchayat

A solar-powered pump set was installed for pumping water from borewell for public consumption at Harabe in Madanthyar gram panchayat of Belthangady taluk. In fact, this is the first gram panchayat in Dakshina Kannada to install a solar-powered pump set.

The project was implemented under the 15th Finance Commission at a cost of Rs 4.53 lakh. Using solar energy, water will be pumped to the 50,000-litre water tank situated a few meters away from the borewell. For 300-foot deep borwell, five hp 25 stage capacity DC motor has been installed to supply water.

To harness solar energy, 300 ah 16 panels have been installed. Selco is maintaining the solar panels for five years. The gram panchayat was spending nearly Rs 18,000 as electricity bill for water supply per month. In addition, Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 was incurred annually for the maintenance of the pump sets. Further, disruption in power supply was affecting water supply, PDO Nagesh M told DH. The solar panels are situated five feet above the ground level. To check theft and damages to the solar panels, the gram panchayat is planning to lay a solar-protected fence around the panels and a sum of Rs 25,000 has been earmarked for the purpose.

Madanthyar gram panchayat has installed water meters to all the connections. Simputer is used for the collection of water bill. As soon as the water bill is generated, the message reaches the consumer. Water is supplied to the 32 households at Harabe every day between 6 am and 8 am, said the PDO.

It takes three-and-a-half hours to fill the tank, using solar energy.

MLA Harish Poonja inaugurated the system and said GPs, by harnessing solar energy for supplying water, will help in saving electricity. Selco should take up a campaign in this regard, he added.

MLC Prathap Simha said, “Gram panchayats can become self-sufficient in energy by harnessing solar energy which is available in abundance.”