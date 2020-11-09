Solar lighting system installed

With the help of donors, a solar home lighting system worth Rs 12,000 was installed in the house of a differently-abled senior citizen, Joseph Telis, at Kukkudakatte in Balepuni Gram Panchayat.

The solar lighting system was installed under Solar Grama Abhiyana initiated by Jana Shikshana Trust, Selco Foundation and Balepuni Gram panchayat. Mudipu Church Priest Fr Cyril Lobo inaugurated the system.