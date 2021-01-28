Solid waste management poses a grave challenge to Mysuru

At a time when Mysuru is gearing up for Swachh Survekshan-2021, solid waste is a cause for concern for the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC). Processing of waste, collected from households, and managing construction debris has become a challenge for the MCC.

The city, which has a total of 65 wards, generates more than 500 tonnes of waste per day. But, the MCC, which has the responsibility to manage the waste, processes hardly a few tonnes of waste collected from the residents of Mysuru. According to sources, only 150 to 200 tonnes of waste is being processed per day and the remaining waste is left unattended.

In addition, construction debris, dumped on vacant space in and around the city is an eyesore. A large quantity of construction waste is found on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The MCC has a total of nine zero waste management units, but only Vidyaranyapuram Sewage farm is functioning. Approximately, 200 tonnes of waste is processed at the unit per day and the MCC is facing a challenge to process all the waste as other waste processing units are not fully functioning.

The residents of Vidyaranyapuram face severe problems as a large quantity of waste is dumped at the unit. The waste emits foul smell and causes mosquito menace in the region. Despite repeated complaints, no politician or official has bothered to resolve the issue. The politicians visit the area and assure of resolving the issue only during elections, a resident blamed.

In order to reduce the burden on Vidyaranyapuram unit, compost units were planned at Kesare and Rayanakere. But, the projects are yet to become reality. If the two units are established, an additional 350 tonnes of waste can be processed in them.

Vidyashankar, a retired government employee, said, "The MCC can convert the waste into wealth. But, the politicians and officials do not have commitment. The move can generate revenue for the MCC and can also helps farmers."

The civil works of the units will be commenced soon and all the waste generated in the city can be segregated immediately after collection, said MCC Health Officer Dr D G Nagaraju.

It has to be noted that the MCC has entered into an agreement with Susthira, an organisation to recycle construction waste. The city generates an approximate of 150 tonnes of construction waste every day. But, there is no processing unit so far.