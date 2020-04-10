Somanna cancels tours, returns to Bengaluru

Housing Minister V Somanna, who was district in-charge, cancelled his tour programme and returned to Bengaluru as Coooperative Minister S T Somashekar was appointed as the new district in-charge on Thursday.

Somanna visited Mysuru on Thursday morning and was supposed to visit Kodagu and was scheduled to tour Mysuru district for another two days. However, he returned soon after Somashekar was appointed as district in-charge.

With the change in the district in-charge, BJP leaders are unhappy. A leader said Somanna must have been continued for a few more days. He should not have been changed during this crisis, he added.