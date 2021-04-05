Somashekar defends CM in connection with interference in RDPR dept

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar defended Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s inference in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department and said that the CM directly released funds following complaints by MLAs.

Speaking to reporters here, Somashekar, also Cooperation Minister, said, "RDPR department has not released funds and thus, the MLAs raised the issue with the CM. The CM would not have interfered if the RDPR minister had responded positively."

Somashekar denied the allegation that CM Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra was running the administration. “Neither the CM nor his son has interfered in my Cooperation department affairs. Congress MLAs level allegations against Vijayendra as he is involved in the party-strengthening activities in Mysuru region. Congress MLAs are threatened of their existence and are thus, making allegations,” he said.

Replying to a query on the CD row, Somashekar said, in the session, the opposition party leaders failed to debate on issues related to the state. "But, they discussed the obscene CD in which MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi is allegedly involved. What happened to former minister H Y Meti sex scandal case? Which probe did the then Congress government conduct? Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct a thorough investigation in Ramesh Jarkiholi’s case,” he said.