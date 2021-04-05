Somashekar denies BSY's interference in administration

Somashekar denies interference of BSY family in administration

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said, the allegation against the CM's family members is far from the truth

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 05 2021, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 17:41 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

District in-charge Minister c on Monday denied Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's family members interference in administration.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said, the allegation against the CM's family members is far from the truth.

He said there are ministers, MLAs, officials to look after the administration and it is not right to level unnecessary allegations against the CM family, particularly his son B Y Vijayendra.

"Yediyurappa is a good worker and opposition party leaders are not appreciating him," the minister said, claiming that no one has interfered in his cooperative department and he has all the freedom.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Mysuru
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 