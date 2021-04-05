Somashekar denies interference of BSY family in administration

District in-charge Minister c on Monday denied Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's family members interference in administration.

Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said, the allegation against the CM's family members is far from the truth.

He said there are ministers, MLAs, officials to look after the administration and it is not right to level unnecessary allegations against the CM family, particularly his son B Y Vijayendra.

"Yediyurappa is a good worker and opposition party leaders are not appreciating him," the minister said, claiming that no one has interfered in his cooperative department and he has all the freedom.