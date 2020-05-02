Somashekar raises addl Rs 45L for zoo

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar collected an additional Rs 45.30 lakh for Mysuru Zoo and handed it over the authorities on Saturday. With this, the minister has collected a total of Rs 1.18 crore for the zoo from his supporters.

Somashekar has promised of raising Rs 1 crore funds for the zoo as it has no revenue, following the lockdown. Somashekar had raised Rs 73.16 lakh from his supporters and had handed it over to the zoo, two days back.

The minister said that he has approached all ministers, MLCs, dignitaries to support the Mysuru Zoo by contributing. Somashekar has also written a letter to Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys Foundation, urging her to support the zoo.

In addition, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah, who visited the zoo with Somashekar, donated Rs 8 lakh and also distributed 25 kg of rice each to 300 employees of the Zoo.

