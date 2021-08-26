Some officials deliberately targeting me, claims JLR chairperson M Appanna

Jungle Lodges and Resort (JLR) chairperson M Appanna has claimed that a few officials deliberately levelled allegations that he misused provisions and availed facilities free of cost for his friends and supporters at the government run lodges.

"A dignitary and his family members stayed at the lodge. There is a bill for it. Safari is not for a single person. The remaining 25 persons in the vehicle are not from my side. A few officials have been intentionally levelling allegations. The District in-Charge Minister once stayed at Lalith Mahal and Kabini. Is it possible to ask him for money?" he asked while reacting to reports that around 25 people stayed at Kabini River Lodge in H D Kote taluk on August 24 and enjoyed all facilities including the safari.

A staff member said that the bookings were done from the chairman's office, but no payment was done after availing the facilities. Appanna made similar arrangements for his supporters to stay at government lodges earlier. Bills were not cleared. The bills for the recent stay by the District in-Charge Minister was also not settled.

The charge ranged between Rs 8,000 and Rs 15,000 per person per day at the resorts. It was free for the JLR chairperson for official events, but not for supporters and other politicians.