Someshwara TMC converts wet waste into manure

The Someshwara Town Municipal Council (TMC) has initiated measures to convert wet waste, collected from its jurisdiction, into manure using cocopeat.

The TMC collects three tonnes of wet waste and five tonnes of dry waste from households and business establishments daily, said TMC Commissioner Vani Alva.

Using the cocopeat, the wet waste will be converted into manure in bins placed on half-a-cent of land, owned by Purushotham Gatti, near Kolya, she said.

As many as 14 bins have been placed to process the wet waste using the cocopeat. The cocopeat is used in layers along with the wet waste in the bins. The bins are also closed to ensure that there was no staunch smell emanates from them, Vani added.

The bins have been built in such a way as to ensure that no leachate discharges from them and thus doesn’t pollute the area. Even asbestos sheets have been laid as roof on the portion of the land, to ensure that rainwater does not enter the bins. Six labourers are engaged in collecting and processing the wet waste in the TMC limits. The wet waste are converted into manure in 45 to 60 days, she said.

Initially, the wet waste was converted into manure at Ashraya Colony in Kumpala. About two tonnes of manure were generated and private firms procured it by paying Rs 8 per kg. The TMC is taking up the project of converting waste into manure with the help of Micro Green firm.

The residents of Nisarga Layout said that the TMC had initiated measures to convert wet waste into manure in their layout in Kumpala. However, staunch smell started emanating after rainwater entered the bins and this had inconvenienced the residents. The TMC Commissioner has promised to take up waste management in a scientific manner. The TMC has also developed a vegetable garden on the premises of its office using the manure it had produced. Vegetables like okra, ridge gourd, chilli and brinjal are cultivated.