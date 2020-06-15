Sons kill father over family discord in K'taka district

Sons kill father over family discord in K'taka district

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS , Mangaluru,
  • Jun 15 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 15:02 ist

A 69-year-old man was murdered by his two sons after they assaulted him with sickle and wooden logs at Muggaguthu in Karaya village of Uppinangady Police Station jurisdiction on Sunday late night.

According to the police, the deceased is Dharnappa Poojary. The accused are Monappa Poojary (34) and Naveen (28). It was said that a family discord led to the murder. The grievously injured Dharnappa Poojary died on the spot. A case has been registered at Uppinangady police station and investigation is in progress. 

Karnataka
Crime

