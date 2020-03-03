Soon, all information on higher education on single portal

Soon, information related to all schemes and programmes of the department of higher education will be available on a single platform.

The department is designing a portal where information and details of all the schemes, including scholarships, will be made available. Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan announced this at an event organised by the American Chamber of Commerce here on Tuesday.

“The portal which is under construction by the department will provide information on projects, internship opportunities, scholarships available, etc. There will also be a list of education advisors who can be contacted by students when needed,” said Ashwath Narayan.

The minister requested corporate companies to utilise funds under corporate social responsibility to develop pre-school education in the state.

“Though there are pre-schools in the state, there is a need to improve and develop them. In this direction, support from corporate companies is important,” he mentioned.