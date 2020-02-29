Soon, local artists may teach craft for anganwadi kids

As a means to provide financial stability for rural artists, the Karnataka Lalithakala Academy is mulling to induct art teachers into anganwadis.

“Many rural and small-town artists are financially struggling with their practice and most of them cannot afford to shift to Bangalore,” D Mahendra, chairman of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy, said.

He said the academy is discussing the proposal with the Department of Women and Child Development, which is responsible for the 65,911 anganwadis in the state. Local artists will be recruited on a voluntary basis, he added.

“We are looking into corporate social responsibility (CSR) as one of the ways to fund the scheme. The academy is preparing a pattern through which children in anganwadis can be taught Kannada alphabets and elementary concepts through art,” Mahendra said.

Director of Department of Women and Child Development K A Dayanand said the proposal was mentioned, but its details are yet to be discussed. “The department will support the move in the interest of women and child welfare,” he said.

Starting this year, the academy is also set to recognise 10 hidden talents in Karnataka through ‘Varnashree’, an annual award which carries a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

The academy has decided to present the 48th lifetime achievement award to artists Prakash Gadkar, B R Korthi, and G M Hegde. The award includes an honorarium of Rs 50,000. The ceremony will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on the March 21.

Felicitations of the winners of the 48th annual art competition will also be held at the same event. Artistes Omkar Kallapa Metre, Tippanna S Pujari, Lingaraju M S, Vinayaka R Chikkodi, Bharath M Laddiavavar, Basavaraju K S, Shivakantha Shekar, Vinayaka N Hosur, Vijay S Nagvekar and Ganesh P Doddamani are the winners. The award includes a cash prize of Rs. 25,000.