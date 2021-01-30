Sosle Mutt seer acquitted in gold plate case

Sosle Mutt seer acquitted in gold plate case

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 30 2021, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 22:53 ist

The district court acquitted Vidyamanohara Theertha Swami, the seer of Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt, in connection with the misuse of gold plate.

Mutt devotees and Vyasaraja Seva Samiti member Krishna, Narendra had filed a case against the seer, his mother Srimathi, administrative officer of the mutt Nataraj Josi and an officer Sunil at Lakshmipuram Police station in 2011. The police had submitted a charge sheet to the court.

According to the complaint, the seer had misused power and also misused gold plate worth Rs 36 lakh. However, according to the advocate, who argued for seer, said that the gold plate was pledged for Rs 5 lakh for the mutt’s programme and the plate was not sold or misused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vidyamanohara Theertha Swami
gold plate

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 