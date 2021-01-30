Sosle Mutt seer acquitted in gold plate case

The district court acquitted Vidyamanohara Theertha Swami, the seer of Sosale Vyasaraja Mutt, in connection with the misuse of gold plate.

Mutt devotees and Vyasaraja Seva Samiti member Krishna, Narendra had filed a case against the seer, his mother Srimathi, administrative officer of the mutt Nataraj Josi and an officer Sunil at Lakshmipuram Police station in 2011. The police had submitted a charge sheet to the court.

According to the complaint, the seer had misused power and also misused gold plate worth Rs 36 lakh. However, according to the advocate, who argued for seer, said that the gold plate was pledged for Rs 5 lakh for the mutt’s programme and the plate was not sold or misused.