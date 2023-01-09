South-bound mercury keeps people indoors in Karnataka’s northernmost city

The Kalyana Karnataka region, especially the Bidar district, is in the grip of a severe cold wave.

It’s as if the people in the region are longing for summer with the mercury level plummeting to 5.5 degrees Celsius (minimum temperature), one of the lowest in recent years, on Monday.

The temperature was hovering around 12 degrees celsius over the past 10 days, much to the discomfort of the residents, especially the morning walkers, the milk suppliers and the newspaper boys. Bidar had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.2 degrees celsius on Sunday.

Hardly anyone came out of their houses till there was enough sunshine. There were huge crowds in front of tea and coffee shops throughout the day as people sought to warm up with beverages.

The city had recorded a minimum temperature of 5.7-degree celsius in 2022 and 8.6 degrees celsius in 2021. Halladakeri in the district had a reading of 5.8-degree celsius on January 10, 2015, and Halabarga had a minimum temperature of 7.2-degree celsius in November of 2017.

The mercury level had plummeted to 4 degrees celsius at Munnalli in Bidar taluk in 2018.

The district also holds the record for the lowest-ever temperature recorded in the state, at 2.9-degree celsius on January 5 in 1901.

Basavaraj Biradar, technical officer of the weather department of the Krishi Vignana Kendra here, said the temperatures in the district are expected to be in the range of 12 to 14 degrees celsius till January 25.

The mercury levels will see an upward climb, post-February 10, the official said.