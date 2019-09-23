South interior Karnataka experiences widespread rain

South interior Karnataka, which had experienced a below-par monsoon so far, is experiencing widespread rain since Sunday night. Water bodies in the parched Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur have received good inflows owing to incessant rain in the last two days.

Tumakuru city and parts of the district witnessed heavy showers intermittently. Overnight showers hit normal life in Tumakuru city. Residents of low-lying areas, including Nandeesh layout, Siddarameshwara Layout and Kotitopu Circle and surrounding areas, spent a sleepless night clearing rainwater from their houses. Flooded Shettihalli Underpass was off-limits for traffic on Monday.

Barguru recorded 8 cm of rain in 24 hours (ending 8.30 am on Monday). Tiptur experienced 7 cm of rainfall, Sira 4 cm and Madhugiri, Gubbi and Huliyurudurga 2 cm each.

Chikkaballapur, Chintamani and Shidlaghatta taluks and parts of Malur taluk in Kolar district witnessed moderate and heavy showers on Monday.

Parts of Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban and Rural and Chikkamagaluru districts also received showers intermittently.

Shravanabelagola in Hassan district registered the highest rainfall in the state with 9.4 cm while Bagur recorded 9 cm of rain.

‘Yellow alert’

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain in south interior Karnataka for next two days. Southwest monsoon is active over south Karnataka, which is expected to see widespread rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Kolar district.

In north interior Karnataka, Ballari and Kalaburagi districts saw heavy rain in the early hours of Monday.

Incessant rain in Rupanagudi and Moka hoblis of Ballari taluk flooded more than 250 hectares of paddy, chilli and cotton crops.

Chincholi in Kalaburagi district recorded 6.4 cm of rain while Kalaburagi city, Sedam, Chittapur, Kalagi, Aland and Wadi and Humnabad in Bidar district received moderate rain.