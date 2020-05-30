Railways restricts time for ticket refunds

South Western Railway restricts time for ticket refunds

  May 30 2020
  • updated: May 30 2020, 02:17 ist

To reduce the chances of social contact during at its , reservation counters, the South Western Railway (SWR) has restricted the timings in Bengaluru division for a refund of tickets for trains cancelled during the lockdown period.

In a press release, the SWR said that the reservation for tickets for the resumed trains started on May 22. However, this has led to intermingling of passengers waiting for reservation with those seeking refunds, resulting in crowd formation.

“In order to ensure social distancing, the refund of cancelled tickets will be entertained from 12 pm to 6 pm on all working days and 11 pm hrs to 2 pm on Sundays and public holidays,” the release said. The new timings will be applicable for reservation counters in KSR Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Cantonment, Yelahanka, , Kengeri, Mandya, Tumakuru, Krishnarajapuram.

