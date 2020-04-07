SP bans mass prayers in Hassan district

Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda announced that people moving out of their houses for mass prayers as part of Shab-e-barat and Good Friday that is being observed on April 8 and 9, is banned in the district.
The public should cooperate and conduct their prayers at home, and help in combating the spread of the virus. Criminal action would be taken against those violating the orders, he warned.
He said that the movement of vehicles unnecessarily is restricted. Any two-wheeler and car venturing out would be seized.
