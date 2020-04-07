SP bans mass prayers in Hassan district

SP bans mass prayers in Hassan district

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Hassan,
  • Apr 07 2020, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 21:12 ist

Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda announced that people moving out of their houses for mass prayers as part of Shab-e-barat and Good Friday that is being observed on April 8 and 9, is banned in the district.

The public should cooperate and conduct their prayers at home, and help in combating the spread of the virus. Criminal action would be taken against those violating the orders, he warned.

He said that the movement of vehicles unnecessarily is restricted. Any two-wheeler and car venturing out would be seized.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
prayers
Hassan
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

With Johnson out of action, who is running Britain?

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

Many Indians open to facial recognition tech: Survey

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

'Earth didn't shake less, quake detection improved'

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

COVID-19: Abandoned animals die in Pakistan pet markets

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

Novel coronavirus: A three-month timeline

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

'Cold War nuclear bomb tests whale sharks' reveal age'

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

India could see first technical recession since 1990s

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

Great Barrier Reef suffers worst-ever coral bleaching

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

UK PM Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

Big uncertainty over flights restarting on April 15

 