Spandana programme: Citizens support DC, even as politicians continue tirade

A section of the citizens supported Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, even as politicians continue their tirade against her.

Social activist and writer Bhamy Shenoy said, “I was first shocked and then saddened, when I learnt how some of our elected representatives criticised the DC, for organising ‘Spandana’, to lend an ear to the grievances of the people and to find solutions.”

It has to be recalled that the criticism of the DC, by Hunsur MLA H P Manjunath of the Congress started on November 24, during the progress review meeting on Karnataka Development Programme (KDP), that snowballed into a political issue.

He was joined by MLC Raghu Achar of the Congress and MLA Sa Ra Mahesh of the JD(S) on November 27 and 28, respectively. On November 28, District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar announced that he will sort out the issue between the people’s representatives and the DC. Further, on November 30, Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced that he has asked the DC to stall the ‘Spandana’ programme.

Meanwhile, Varuna MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah joined his fellow MLAs and MLCs against the DC. “It is the MLAs, who should conduct Spandana because the people ask their representatives, if works are not done. In turn, we can ask the officials. If officials leave the MLAs and conduct the programme, it will amount to violation of protocol. If at all the officials conduct such programmes, they should inform the people’s representatives in advance so that their engagements do not clash," he said on Thursday.

Shenoy said, “In a democracy, people are ‘masters’ and bureaucrats are expected to serve us with minimum hurdles. However, even after 73 years of Independence, people dread to visit (even as an activist for over 30 years, I also dread) government offices, trying to get any service. Knowing this, citizen-friendly bureaucrats have conducted such grievance meetings in different forms, in the past also."

"I have never heard any elected leader objecting to such meetings, stating that they were not invited and protocols were violated. Why such a hue and cry over 'Spandana', all of a sudden? Activists and the people should raise their voice in support of the DC,” he added.

“What is the duty of a government officer? Is it to serve the public or to ensure that some unjustified protocols are satisfied? Let us assume that there are such protocols. However, a progressive and responsible leader should ignore such citizen-unfriendly protocols, in public interest. It is unfortunate that the Revenue Minister has asked the DC to suspend Spandana. I urge the minister to rescind his direction and support the DC, to hold more such programmes,” said Shenoy.