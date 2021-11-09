Special programme to be made for development of Kittur Karnataka: CM Bommai

A special programme will be chalked out for the comprehensive development of Kittur Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. Speaking at a programme near here on Tuesday, Bommai said that Karnataka had “closed” the boundary dispute, but Maharashtra was still continuing it. “It is not proper to name our Karnataka after Maharashtra (Mumbai). Therefore, we decided to change Mumbai-Karnataka into Kittur Karnataka,” the chief minister said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction
From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto
Climate talks struggle with economic gap among nations
COP26 faces familiar roadblocks on carbon market rules
Song featuring Ustad Khan with Beatles to be out soon
The dangers of bathing in Yamuna's toxic foam
Tendulkar among 50 most influential people on Twitter
Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year
Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam
Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads