Special programme to be made for development of Kittur Karnataka: CM Bommai

A special programme will be chalked out for the comprehensive development of Kittur Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. Speaking at a programme near here on Tuesday, Bommai said that Karnataka had “closed” the boundary dispute, but Maharashtra was still continuing it. “It is not proper to name our Karnataka after Maharashtra (Mumbai). Therefore, we decided to change Mumbai-Karnataka into Kittur Karnataka,” the chief minister said.

