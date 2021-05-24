Special wards to treat black fungus cases in Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that special wards will be established at Krishna Rajendra (KR) Hospital to treat the cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) and Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) will provide treatment.

Sindhuri, who inquired the well-being of the patients undergoing treatment for black fungus, said that as many as 30 beds will be reserved for these patients. While 20 beds will be reserved for Covid patients with black fungus and another 10 will be given for recovered post Covid patients infected with Mucormycosis. Ear Nose Throat (ENT) specialists and other specialists are being hired, she informed.

The DC informed that the district has reported 21 Black Fungus cases and one person succumbed. While 17 persons are undergoing treatment at K R Hospital, three are in JSS Hospital and two are undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital. Three persons are infected with black fungus after they recovered from Covid.

The DC also said that the district is running short of medicines as no medicine reached Mysuru. The DC has written to Health Department urging to supply required medicines.