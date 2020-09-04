Speeding vehicle kills deer in Chamarajanagar district

Speeding vehicle kills deer in Chamarajanagar district

DHNS 
DHNS , Hanur,
  • Sep 04 2020, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 14:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A deer died on the spot, when an unidentified vehicle ran over it, near Mysurappana Doddi, in the taluk, on Friday. This has irked animal lovers, who have alleged that an over-speeding vehicle is the reason for the death of the deer near Yedayaralli corridor coming under Lokanahalli hobli limits. Over speeding vehicles killing animals are often reported in the stretch, they complained.

In an effort to prevent such incidents and put a stop to the over speeding vehicles, the Nature Conservation Foundation had laid road humps at several places. A few miscreants had removed the humps after a few months of laying it. Hence, the vehicles continue to travel at a high speed on the stretch, causing danger to the wild animals, they complained.

Karnataka
Chamarajanagar
Deer

