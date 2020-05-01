Spike in Covid cases from 18 to 26 in Mandya

All focus is now on Mandya district, which has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases on Friday, with new eight confirmed cases. With this, the number of cases has suddenly gone up from 18 to 26.

At a time when Covid-19 active cases are declining in Mysuru, the neigbouring Mandya district reported eight new cases on a single day, on Friday.

Three cases P566, a 25-year-old man, P567, a 24-year-old woman and P568, a 2.7 year-old child, are from Koodagalli, Pandavapura taluk, and have a travel history of Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Patient 569, a 30-year-old woman is from KR Pet with contact history with P566, 567 and 568. All the above four patients are from the same family.

Patient 570, 571, 572 and 573 are from Malavalli, and has a contact history with P179 and Tablighi jamaatis. P570 is a 19-year-old boy, P571 a 32-year-old woman, P572 is a 13-year-old boy and P 573 is a 12-year-old boy.

Patient 179 has a contact history with 10 religious clerics from Delhi, who had visited Malavalli. His primary contacts, his mother, daughter, nephew and a tea-seller too have contracted the infection. Now, four more primary contacts of P179 have tested positive.

Meanwhile, there was panic in Koodagalli in Pandavapura taluk, after four of the same family from Mumbai, tested positive for Covid-19.

Assuring that there is no need for panic, as precautionary measures are taken, Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh clarified that the body of a person, declared dead in Mumbai, was shifted to B Koodagalli in Pandavapura taluk in a government ambulance and the last rites were performed, a week ago. Now, four of his family members have tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased's son, two daughters (one of them is a KR Pet resident) and 2.7 year old grandson have tested positive.

A resident of Santa Cruz in Mumbai, the person had died of heart attack on April 23. His last rites were performed at Koodagalli on April 24.

Those who participated in the funeral were immediately sent to a quarantine facility, in a hostel and were not allowed to visit the village. On April 28, all their blood and throat swab samples were taken and sent for testing. While four, who accompanied the body in an ambulance tested positive, the deceased's wife has tested negative.

The DC said, "The Mumbai City Corporation has certified that the death was due to cardiac arrest. The body was shifted to Karnataka, after getting a transit pass from the corporation authorities. However, the cause of the death and genuinity of the certificate would be verified with the Mumbai counterparts. A letter would be written to Mumbai corporation, seeking a comprehensive report."

The body was embalmed before the transit. Hence, no tests were conducted locally. The Health department personnel have followed the protocol and all those who participated in the last rites were quarantined, he said.

Around 19 cases have been reported from Malavalli, two from Mandya, one from Nagamangala, one from KR Pet and three from Pandavapura. While the total number of cases in Mandya, as on May 1 was 26, seven people have been cured, he added.