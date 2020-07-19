Spike in Covid cases in Chamarajanagar, 38 tests positive

There was a spurt in Covid-19 cases with 38 new cases reported in the district on Sunday. This is the highest so far in the district.

With this, the total number of positive cases has increased to 297. While 188 people have been discharged after recovery, there are 106 active cases. All are being treated at the Covid hospital. In all, 188 have been discharged so far.

Out of 38 new cases, Kollegal taluk tops the list with 18 people testing positive. Ten cases have been reported from Gundlupet taluk, five from Chamarajanagar taluk, three from Hanur and two from Yalandur taluk.

Increase in the number of cases without the known source of contact has created anxiety among the authorities. Out of 38, the source of contact of 17 people is not known. The contact tracing is on.

While eight of them are primary contacts, seven who have returned from Bengaluru, one from Tumakuru have tested positive. Three people suffered from ILI and two are from the containment zones.

Male Mahadeshwara Hill has reported its first Covid case, with a police personnel testing positive. The police station has been sealed down.