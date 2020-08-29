‘Spiritual guidance needed to become culturally Atmanirbhar’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ is not just financially and economically, but also culturally and psychologically and for this, we need spiritual and religious guidance.

He was delivering his inaugural speech, from New Delhi, as part of the day-long digital and virtual events, organised by Suttur Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt (Suttur Mutt), to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of the 23rd seer Shivaratri Rajendra Swami, on Saturday.

The Defence Minister said that getting inspired by other civilisations and cultures in not a problem. “Emulating good things is always welcome, but, aping others blindly, is a problem. For this, education is important. Education creating literates is easy. Moulding them into scholars should be the objective of education. This should be based on spirituality and values. The National Education Policy and the gradual evolution of education over the years is a step in this direction,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said Veerashaiva philosophy, which the Suttur Mutt propagates, is based on two principles — peaceful co-existence and worship of work. “These two principles helped us, as a nation, to tackle the Covid pandemic. The doctors, other healthcare professionals, government officials, members of non-government organisations and also volunteers have been serving the society selflessly, because they regard work as worship,” he said.

He said, spiritual and religious institutions are vital for a healthy — both physical and psychological health — society. “They have always strived for social welfare. Their services during the pandemic have been valuable. Their journey over the decades have been of great civilisational value. They have given new dimension to education and culture. Their journey is towards making a strong and awakened Bharat,” he said.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda presided over the event, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa released animation films ‘Suttur Srimutt - Guru Parampare’ in Kannada and ‘The Heritage of Sri Suttur Mutt’ in English. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah released Telugu translated book ‘Kayaka Thapaswi Sri Shivaratri Rajendra Swamigaru’, Tamil translated book ‘Bhakthi Bhandari Basaweswararin Vasanangal’ and ‘Neeti Samrajya Shathaka’. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan released souvenir ‘Prasada’.

DistrictIin-charge Minister S T Somasekhar felicitated Abdul Kareem of Shoonyeka Solutions, makers of the animation films.

The event began with puja to ‘gadduge’ (memorial) of Shivaratri Rajendra Swami and Mantra Mahasrshi at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk. Floral tributes were paid to the statue of the seer at the Mysuru branch, by seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami. MP Pratap Simha, MLC A H Vishwanath, secretary of JSS Mahavidyapeetha S P Manjunath and executive secretary C G Betsurmath were present.