Spl court convicts Congress MLA in Malur in cheque bounce case

A special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs has convicted Malur MLA (Congress) K Y Nanjegowda in a cheque bounce case. The special court judge Preeth J has sentenced Nanjegowda to pay the fine of Rs 49.65 lakh and in default to undergo simple imprisonment for six months.

The complainant in the case is Ramachandra G, a retired Deputy Commissioner. The complaint was filed against Nanjundeshwara Stone Crushers, a proprietorship firm, and Nanjegowda who is the proprietor. It was stated in the complaint that Nanjegowda had borrowed Rs 40 lakh from Ramachandra. The money was transferred from Ramachandra’s joint account, held along with his daughter, to the accounts of two persons; Vinod and Satish.

A criminal complaint was filed after the two cheques, issued by Nanjegowda in 2018 and 2019 for the purpose of repayment of the amount, were dishonoured. It was the contention of Nanjegowda that he was not concerned with the transaction between Ramachandra and two persons – Vinod and Satish. He also claimed that the alleged debt is not a legally recoverable debt, as no amount was transferred to his account.

The court observed the complainant has established that Nanjegowda and the two persons (Vinod and Satish) are known to each other and the money was transferred as per Nanjegowda’s instructions.

"Therefore, the complainant is deprived of the money that was rightfully due to him for about three years. Accordingly, it is deemed fit that a compensation of Rs 49,60,000 (Rupees Forty Nine Lakh Sixty Thousand only) be granted," the court said. The court has also ordered that if the fine amount is recovered, Rs 49.60 lakh be paid to the complainant and the remaining amount of Rs 5,000 to be appropriated to the state.