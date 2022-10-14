Split verdict on hijab ban strengthened hope for fair judgement, says petitioner

Aliya Assadi, one among five petitioners to move High Court over the Hijab issue in Karnataka, said Justice Dhulia's judgement has upheld the rights of 'victim girls'.

Aliya from Ambalapadi in her tweet stressed, "the split judgement has strengthened our hope on a fair judgement and continual constitutional value at least in minuscule."

Thousands of 'Hijabis' students are waiting to resume their education, she tweeted on Thursday night.