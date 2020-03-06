Sports, youth affairs get passing reference

With just a passing reference towards the allocations made there was very little mentioned in the budget about the department of youth affairs and sports.

According to the budget announcements, better training facilities are in the pipeline for sportspersons by strengthening the sports infrastructure in the state under public-private partnership and hence creating an opportunity to compete at the national and international levels.

Also, giving a boost for better job opportunities, a grant of Rs 5 crore has been provided in the field of sports for trainers and technical personnel for skill training. The budget also speaks about inculcating values among the youth. At Rs 2 crore, Vivekananda Youth centre is being established in Bengaluru.