Spread of coronavirus on decline in Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar

Mysuru district seems to be slowly returning to normalcy, with the number of coronavirus positive cases and its rate of spreading is on decline. However, surfacing of new positive cases cannot be ruled out, said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar.

The rate of spreading of COVID-19 has declined in the last few days. We have completed coronavirus test of all the employees of Nanjangud-based Jubilant Generics Company. As many as 73 cases were linked to the company, the DC said.

Abhiram said, the test on the primary and secondary contacts of the cases that were reported till April 11 was completed and the results of a few are yet to be out. As per the guidelines, the contacts must be tested on the 12th day to get the exact report. However, the tests on the contacts are being conducted almost twice, as a point of precaution, he said.

Several people have recovered and discharged from the hospital. Of 89 cases tested positive, 38 persons have recovered and discharged. The number of active cases stands at 51. Initially, Mysuru district was at the peak with nearly 20 persons testing positive in a week. Now, we may come out of that situation,” he said, adding that there would be no sudden increase in the cases.

Claiming that the positive cases will decline slowly, the DC said, until now, the rate of positive cases was three to four percent. “We are in a better position compared to the recent past,” he said. However, it is not possible to totally rule out emerging of new cases, the DC said.

The number of tests will be increased in the days to come. The district administration has submitted a proposal for bio-safety cabinet and it helps to conduct more tests, he added. The Central Food Technological and Research Institute (CFTRI) is ready to lend support to conduct more tests, he said.

The district administration is all prepared to handle the cases. There are sufficient equipment, PPE and masks. However, the district is yet to receive rapid testing kits. The Employees State Insurance (ESI) hospital has 100 bed facility and 35 beds have oxygen unit. In addition, B M Hospital has been designated as waiting area and no treatment will be offered at the hospital, said the DC.