Spurt in arrivals, flower prices crash in Mysuru

The sudden crash in the price of flowers, due to a spurt in arrivals has left the traders in Mysuru worried.

There is always demand for flowers and the flowers section of Devaraja market, is usually busy, especially during festivals and wedding season. The traders did moderate business, even after they were temporarily shifted to JK Grounds, during Gowri-Ganesha and Vijayadashami festivals, amid the Covid-19 crisis. But, after that, the prices started to crash, with heavy loads of flowers reaching the market.

Chrysanthemum, which was sold at Rs 60 during Ayudha puja is now available for Rs 10 per 'maaru', which is surprising even to customers.

Syed, who has a stall in the market, said, chrysanthemum is cultivated in parts of Mysuru district and in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district. Usually, October-November is a season for 'sevanthige' and huge loads reach the market. But, this year, the prices have crashed heavily, upsetting both farmers and traders, he said.

Jasmine (mallige and marale variety) and crossandra (kanakambara) are supplied from Tamil Nadu, as they grow best in warm climate, he said.

Narendra, a member of Devaraja Market Association, said, "This year was the worst of all, especially for flower traders. The prices, which crashed in January continued for the whole year till November. Except a slight increase during Gowri-Ganesha and Vijayadashami, business was overall dull this year."

"Sevanthige, which we had sold for around Rs 100, is now sold at Rs 10 per maaru. Now, we hope that Deepavali will bring some relief. However, after Deepavali, there are no major festival this year, and we have to wait till Sankranti next year," he said.

Jasmine, which was Rs 200 per metre is now available at Rs 60. Marale, a variety of jasmine, which was Rs 100 is now Rs 40. Crossandra, Kakkada, which were sold at Rs 80 and Rs 100 are now sold at Rs 40 and Rs 20 respectively.

As rains have stopped, there is a good yield and a huge supply of flowers, which is the reason for the crash in prices, said sellers.