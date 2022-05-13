Spurt in dengue cases as intermittent rains lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

The number of dengue cases registered in the Dakshina Kannada (DK) and Udupi districts increased rapidly in the recent weeks.

In the past four months, DK has reported 48 dengue cases and 20 among them are from Mangaluru City Corporation limits. To control dengue cases, a door-to-door survey is being conducted by the Asha workers, multi-purpose workers and Health officials, to check on the stagnant water where mosquitoes breed.

Officials noted that the increasing numbers are a direct consequence of rainfall the district has received this year, resulting in stagnant freshwater - an ideal breeding ground for the larvae of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

District Vector Borne Disease Control Officer Dr Naveenchandra Kulal told DH that the mosquito which spreads dengue, bites during the day time. The weather in DK is conducive for the spread of vector-borne diseases. People should take precautions to ensure that there is no stagnant water in their surroundings.

"Those who have indoor plants should ensure that there is no stagnant fresh water in the flower pots. A person suffering from dengue will have high fever followed by severe headache, pain in the joints and muscles, rashes on the body and pain behind the eyes.

As there is a spurt in the cases in the neighbouring Kasargod and Udupi districts, we have written to all the medical colleges and hospitals to take preventive measures to ensure that dengue does not spread from the patients admitted for treatment," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed the officials to take all precautionary measures to check the spread of dengue. Mosquito nets and mosquito repellents should be used to check mosquito bites, he said.

The DC said mosquitoes breed in stagnant water in boats anchored at the fisheries harbour in Mangaluru. The fisheries officials should create awareness among the boat owners and fishermen. Guppy fish should be released into the quarry pits, to check the breeding of mosquitoes, he added.

Rise in cases in Jadkal

Mudur village in Jadkal gram paanchayat in Udupi has seen a spurt in dengue cases. A team of district-level officials had visited the village of April 26. The officials had conducted a survey to ascertain the source of the outbreak of the disease and a survey was conducted in 780 houses.

A 108 ambulance has been stationed in case of emergency. A special ward has been set up at the Government Hospital in Kundapura to treat dengue cases, DHO Dr Nagabhushan Udupa said.

In Kundapura sub division, at least 185 dengue cases were reported since January. In May, total 44 patients have recovered and 34 are undergoing treatment.