Sri Sri Ravishankar pays visit to M M Hill

The Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji paid a visit to Male Mahadeshwara Hill and offered prayers to the deity on Monday.
The guruji reached the place via helicopter and landed at the helipad at Haleyuru near M M Hills.
He also paid a visit to Salur Bruhan Mutt and interacted with the Gurukula students. He lauded the efforts taken by the temple management to make the M M Hills plastic-free.
He also viewed the making of a 108 feet Madeshwara statue at the foothill. Sri Mutt seer Shanta Mallikarjuanaswamy and M M Hill Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy accompanied him.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest
Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners
Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub
Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'
How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists
'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards