Sri Sri Ravishankar pays visit to M M Hill

The Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji paid a visit to Male Mahadeshwara Hill and offered prayers to the deity on Monday.

The guruji reached the place via helicopter and landed at the helipad at Haleyuru near M M Hills.

He also paid a visit to Salur Bruhan Mutt and interacted with the Gurukula students. He lauded the efforts taken by the temple management to make the M M Hills plastic-free.

He also viewed the making of a 108 feet Madeshwara statue at the foothill. Sri Mutt seer Shanta Mallikarjuanaswamy and M M Hill Temple Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy accompanied him.