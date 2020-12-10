Sringeri priests perform puja for new Parliament building

A team of six priests from Sringeri Sharada peetha from Karnataka performed pujas during a foundation laying ceremony for the new Parliament building at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

T V Shivakumar Sharma, K S Lakshmi Narayana Somayaji, K S Ganesh Somayaji, Nagaraja Adiga flew to the national capital from Sringeri, while Raghavendra Bhat and Rishyasringa from Delhi Branch of the Math joined them.

The rituals and pujas were conducted as per Hindu traditions since 8:00 a.m.

Priests performed Guru Puja, Ganapathi Puja, Punya Vachana, Adikesha Puja, Anantha Pooja, Varaha Puja, Vastu Puja, Kshethrapala and Bhuvaneshwari Puja.

The Prime Minister placed a silver brick sent by Bharathi Teertha Swamiji of Sharada Peetha at 1 pm.

Later a ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (all-religion prayer) was also conducted. Religious leaders of different faiths recited prayers and gave their blessings for the new building.

Soon after the date for the event was fixed, the Prime Minister had asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to arrange the priests from to conduct the ceremony. “I contacted Bharathi Thirtha Swamiji and he agreed to send experienced priests,” Joshi said.

During his address, the prime minister also recalled Anubhava Mantapa set up by 12th century social reformer Basavanna.

He said Basavannat had set up the Anubhava Mantapa in the 12th century much before the Magna Carta was granted by the King of England in 1215.

“Basavanna also said Anubhava Mantapa will work for development and welfare of people and country. Its work will inspire everybody. This is also one kind of democracy,” Modi said in Kannada quoting Basavanna.