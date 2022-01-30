Sringeri Tahsildar's official car driver ends life; family stages protest

Sringeri tahsildar’s official vehicle driver was found dead under suspicious circumstance at Hegtur in Sringeri taluk on January 29 (Saturday) evening. The deceased Vijeth Hegtur had allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in a forest land.

He was found dead at a time when the officials from the Revenue Department are probing into the irregularities in the issue of title deeds illegally to those who had applied under 94C, and 94CC of Land Revenue Act, in Sringeri taluk office.

In fact, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police had arrested Sringeri tahsildar R Ambuja, and village accountant Siddappa while accepting a bribe for regularisiation of a property on January 6.

Following this, the Chikkamagaluru deputy commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the irregularities in issuing certificates for residential properties in the taluk. It is alleged that several applicants allegedly received clearances illegally.

Assistant Commissioner H L Nagaraj is heading the inquiry into the irregularities in Sringeri taluk office. On the other hand, Sringeri taluk in-charge Tahsildar on January 27 filed a complaint to the police alleging that an almirah in the tahsildar’s office was opened by an unknown person. In his complaint, Basavaraju said, previous tahsildar Ambuja had not handed over the key of the almirah.

Protest by family

The family members staged a protest on Sunday by placing the body of Vijeth at Veerappa Gowda Circle in Sringeri. They demanded Deputy Commissioner to visit the spot and announce compensation.

Chief Minister's political secretary D N Jeevraj, State JD(S) Vice President Sudhakar Shetty and others promised a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the family of the deceased.

District Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay said that a death note was found in the place where Vijeth had ended his life. Accordingly, the police have arrested three persons-- Raghavendra Kurubagere, taluk office employee Sharath and a trader Nagendra.

