Sriramulu favours merger of medical edu, health depts

Minister for Health and Family Welfare B Sriramulu on Wednesday favoured merger of medical education and health and family departments to address the issue of pay disparity between staff nurses of the two departments.

“Staff nurses of the medical education department draw higher salary than their counterparts at the health department. The two departments should be merged to address the disappointment and the anger among the staff nurses over pay disparity,” he said at an event organised at BMCRI to distribute Kayakalpa awards for hospitals.

Sriramulu reiterated that doctors juggling work between private and government hospitals should be considered ineligible for practice.

He requested National Health Mission and National Rural Health Mission staff support district health officers.