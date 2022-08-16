Sriramulu wishes to see Siddaramaiah as CM if Congress wins 2023 polls

In a startling revelation, Transport Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday said that he was not against the Kuruba community or Siddaramaiah and that, like many, he would like to see Siddaramaiah become chief minister again if the Congress reclaims power in the state.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Kuruba community student hostel here late on Monday night. "Ask Siddaramaiah whether he wants to see Sriramulu as chief minister. The Leader of Opposition will certainly wish to see me become CM if there's an opportunity in the BJP..."

Also Read | BJP will remain in power in Karnataka until Modi is PM: B Sriramulu

"We are political rivals but when it comes to backward classes, we put up a united front. We are striving to unite the backward classes in the state. In the last Assembly elections, Siddaramaiah and I contested from two seats. We both had mixed results. We lost in one segment each and managed to win in another. Just imagine how we managed to win... you don't understand the political equation between us. I will reveal it all at the right time," he said.