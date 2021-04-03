Srirangapatna: 12 more Morarji school students test positive for Covid-19

Another 12 students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Srirangapatna town, have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. On Friday, 11 students of the same school had tested positive for Covid.

With the fresh cases, a total of 23 students of the school are infected with the virus.

A total of 162 students are studying in the school, functioning on the premises of Taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS). Tahsildar M V Roopa, Block Education Officer (BEO) M R Anantraju and Health department officials visited the school.

The Tahsildar said, “All remaining students of the school are stable and need not worry. The health condition of the students will be monitored regularly.”