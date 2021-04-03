Covid-19: 12 more Morarji school students test positive

Srirangapatna: 12 more Morarji school students test positive for Covid-19

With the fresh cases, a total of 23 students of the school are infected with the virus

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Apr 03 2021, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 00:25 ist
Tahsildar M V Roopa inspects the ambulance at Morarji Desai Residential School, where students are infected of Covid-19 in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, on Saturday. Credit: DH Photo

Another 12 students of Morarji Desai Residential School in Srirangapatna town, have tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. On Friday, 11 students of the same school had tested positive for Covid.  

With the fresh cases, a total of 23 students of the school are infected with the virus.

A total of 162 students are studying in the school, functioning on the premises of Taluk Agricultural Produce Co-operative Marketing Society (TAPCMS). Tahsildar M V Roopa, Block Education Officer (BEO) M R Anantraju and Health department officials visited the school.

The Tahsildar said, “All remaining students of the school are stable and need not  worry. The health condition of the students will be monitored regularly.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Morarji Desai Residential School
srirangapatna
students
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

How pandemics change the course of history

How pandemics change the course of history

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Robot artist sells art for $688,888, eyes music career

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

Egypt gears up for pharaohs' 'Golden Parade'

You can now deep fry water and eat it

You can now deep fry water and eat it

 