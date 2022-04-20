Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road to be upgraded as National Highway: Minister

Sericulture and Mandya district in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda said on Wednesday that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised that the Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road will be upgraded as a national highway.

Gowda, who met the union minister here, discussed highway works to be taken up in Mandya district.

The Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna-Arasikere road connects Shivamogga and Mysuru cities and thousands of commuters use this road every day.

Upgrading this road will help in the smooth movement of traffic, Gowda said in his memorandum to the union minister.

Gadkari promised to take up the project under Bharatmala-II, Gowda said in a statement.

