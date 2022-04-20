S'patna-CR'patna road to be upgraded as NH: Minister

Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road to be upgraded as National Highway: Minister

The Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna-Arasikere road connects Shivamogga and Mysuru cities

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 22:26 ist
Narayana Gowda. Credit: DH file photo

Sericulture and Mandya district in-charge Minister Narayana Gowda said on Wednesday that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had promised that the Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna road will be upgraded as a national highway.

Gowda, who met the union minister here, discussed highway works to be taken up in Mandya district.

The Srirangapatna-Channarayapatna-Arasikere road connects Shivamogga and Mysuru cities and thousands of commuters use this road every day.

Upgrading this road will help in the smooth movement of traffic, Gowda said in his memorandum to the union minister.

Gadkari promised to take up the project under Bharatmala-II, Gowda said in a statement.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narayana Gowda
Karnataka
National Highway
Roads
Nitin Gadkari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

Pollard announces retirement from international cricket

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Quockerwodger': Shashi Tharoor's latest head-scratcher

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

'Tulsi-bhai': Modi gives WHO chief Gujarati name

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads

'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military

'Worse to be gay than corrupt' in Venezuela's military

Take a break, Virat Kohli

Take a break, Virat Kohli

 