Srirangapatna Court complex in Mandya sealed after two staff test positive for Covid-19

The Court complex in Srirangapatna, in Mandya district, has been sealed down after two employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

It would be opened after a couple of days once the place is sanitised, according to sources.

A government hospital was also sealed down in Hunsur, in Mysuru district, after a pregnant woman from Hanchya tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

After a surge in the number Covid-19 positive cases in rural areas, a number of police stations, court complexes and even the Deputy Commissioner's office were sealed down in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.