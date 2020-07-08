Two more people test positive for Covid-19 in Mandya

Srirangapatna Court complex in Mandya sealed after two staff test positive for Covid-19

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Jul 08 2020, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 14:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Court complex in Srirangapatna, in Mandya district, has been sealed down after two employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It would be opened after a couple of days once the place is sanitised, according to sources.

A government hospital was also sealed down in Hunsur, in Mysuru district, after a pregnant woman from Hanchya tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

After a surge in the number Covid-19 positive cases in rural areas, a number of police stations, court complexes and even the Deputy Commissioner's office were sealed down in Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mandya
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
Karnataka
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Japan: Fireflies dance alone in this festive season

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

Dead, ill, recovered: Celebrities hit by coronavirus

 