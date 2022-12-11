Srirangapatna: FIR against police personnel

SP N Yatish has directed to file an FIR against eight police personnel of Srirangapatna town police station for alleged atrocities on the members of an Hindu outfit.

The members of Hindu organisations had staged a protest in this regard in front of the police station on Saturday night.

FIR has been filed against them on charges of using foul language, issuing threats and others. A probe has been ordered, according to police sources.

It may be mentioned that the Police had taken into custody a Hanuman devotee on December 9 night, for allegedly throwing a banana stalk on one of the houses during Sankeeethana yatre on December 4. He was later released on station bail.

Alleging that the youth was taken into custody in the midnight like a terrorist, and abused, the members of the Hindu organisations staged a protest against the police on Saturday night and also tried to enter the Jamia Masjid.

However, police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Following this, the SP has directed to file an FIR and ordered for a probe, according to sources.